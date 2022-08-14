Anambra North: Ebele Obiano unveils campaign team for senatorial race

Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, candidate for the Senate seat representing Anambra North in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has officially launched her 2023 election campaign.

On Sunday, she hosted the unveiling at her Aguleri home, where many influential politicians from the state were in attendance.

Honorable Chinedu Nnatuanya serves as the campaign’s Director-General.

The team was tasked with achieving the ambition of the wife of the former governor to enter the Red Chamber.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Mrs Obiano drew the attention of members of the team to her responsibility to serve the good people of Anambra North Senatorial District.

According to her, the passion and hunger to serve my people is my greatest strength which has propelled me to present myself to Ndi Anambra North. All I need is your support to secure the senatorial seat. I can assure you that we will surely win the election with the support of Ndi Anambra North.”

The Director-General of the Campaign Team, Chief Chinedu Nnatuanya, expressed confidence at the calibre of members who had been called to lead the senatorial candidate to victory.

He, however, called on them to ensure that all hands were on deck while discharging their duties in the seven local government areas that make up Anambra North.