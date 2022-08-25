Ann Agom-Eze: I’m APC senatorial candidate, not David Umahi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South senatorial district, Ann Agom-Eze, yesterday, said she is still the APC candidate for the district’s senatorial seat.

She said she has not been expelled from the party, and that no notice of such was sent to her by the party’s state chapter.

Agom-Eze added that her life is in danger, prompting her to run out of Ebonyi State, as the governor’s henchmen are awaiting her return.

Agom-Eze is the main challenger of David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, for the ticket.

On July 22, a Federal High Court, in Abakaliki, dismissed a suit filed by Umahi, asking the court to recognise him as the APC candidate for the senatorial district.

However, the court recognised Agom-Eze, who came second in the May 28 senatorial primary election for Ebonyi South, but ordered that a fresh primary election be conducted within 14 days.

The APC conducted a fresh primary election on July 31, and Umahi was declared the winner.

Following this development, the Ebonyi chapter of the party announced the expulsion of Agom-Eze from the party for “rebelliously jeopardising her membership by violating APC’s constitution”.

Reacting to this on a Channels Television programme, Agom-Eze said though the matter remains in court, she is the bonafide senatorial candidate of the party.

“As far as I am concerned, I’m the candidate because the judgment of the 22nd of June proclaimed me the candidate. So, for me, I am still the candidate.”