Annie Okonkwo: North will benefit most from Peter Obi presidency

Sen Annie Okonkwo has weighed in on the promoted northern scepticism about the Peter Obi presidency, saying that if honesty of purpose and fidelity of antecedents are really the yardsticks for the candidates, rather than manipulative ethnic and religious propaganda, the people from the north will benefit more than others in a redemption-focused Obi presidency.

Recalling the public commitment of Obi, to make the north the pride of Nigeria’s centre for food production and agrarian industries, as his prime policy to tackle insecurity, and savage criminalities everywhere, through modern agriculture, Sen Okonkwo affirmed that, the North will practically be the greatest beneficiaries of it without a doubt.

“It will be deeply regrettable if our desperate search for transformational leadership, is again allowed to be kidnapped by emotions of ethnic and religious discuss, then Marshall plans for rescue and revival, at this time of grave national perils”, he said.

In a statement by Collins Steve Ugwu, his Media Adviser, Okonkwo who spoke as chairman of eminent diaspora dinner for Peter Obi and his strategists in Los Angeles, USA, during his recent cross-continental engagements, maintained that the clarity of Obi’s political mission is obvious by its simplicity.

He said, “The good side is that hope is here because an empowered North will redeem Nigeria from hunger and starvation, poverty and penury. Agriculture will generate employment that will bring security and expand decent livelihoods.

“Secondly, from the blessings of those vast arable lands, will come the silver bullet for our quicker economic recovery far greater than oil and gas in the South. I am very happy, that Peter Obi has marked it down as the first-line policy action of his administration, and believe our prolific Prof. Pat Utomi completely, who revealed to me, that Northern Nigeria can indeed feed West Africa, and still remain our continental food security depot, agro-tourism destination of choice and much more.”

Okonkwo urged the entire diaspora community to keep faith with their convictions to energise the formidable “Obi-Datti Movement” at home to accomplish the “Take back Nigeria for Nigerians” because their verified experience, character, integrity, energy and passion is the best to retire the rest.

“I, therefore, state with responsibility and civic obligation that now is our God-inspired opportunity to break the yoke of corruption and senile leadership afflictions in Nigeria, very deservedly. It won’t be easy, but a historic cause we will proudly labour for, and win for our prosperity and posterity.”

He warned those hoping to win by rigging to perish the thoughts because everybody will be compelled by the improved electoral laws to play by the rules or dare severe consequences.

On the Diaspora remittances which end up largely as morsels for subsistence, he said through Obi’s stainless prudence, will become their production investments, to kick start Nigeria’s medical tourism, accelerate power development, manufacturing hubs and competitive smart city estates.