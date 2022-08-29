APC: Why Akinwunmi Ambode failed to get second term

Dele Alake, the Director of Media and Communications of the Campaign Council of Bola Tinubu, has given reasons why the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode didn’t get a second term in office.

Alake disclosed this while speaking on Sunday, expressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not responsible for ending Ambode’s political ambition.

He said, “In a political competition, there must be supporters here and there. Yes, Fashola’s successor (Ambode) came into office; Asiwaju supported him as he supported Fashola.

“But let me use this opportunity to clear one point, a misconception that Ambode wasn’t given a second term. It is not true.

“The governorship mandate is not for Asiwaju to give or take. It is for Lagos State’s people to give, take, or withdraw. Ambode was in office for whatever reason he might have committed; of course, he did commit gaps and faux pas, but he also went through an election.

“Asiwaju did not take the ticket from him. He contested the primaries with Babajide Sanwo-Olu and lost. The primary was conducted in the open all over the state and the media covered it and it was shown everywhere. Why do people always succumb to such partisanship occasioned by blind prejudices.”