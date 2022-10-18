APC: Bola Tinubu assured of 60% Taraba votes

The presidential bid of the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Monday received a major boost in Taraba state as various support groups of the party under the aegis of Friends of Jagaban, FOJI, setup machineries to commence grassroots mobilization ahead of the poll.

The group at a briefing, in Jalingo, the state capital, also said its structures across the sixteen local government areas of the state would be used to curry 60% of Taraba votes for APC and its candidates during the 2023 general elections.

A chieftain of the APC in the state, Umar Dorofi, who spoke urged youths of the party to go all out for voter education just like they did for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

According to him, “Ours is to ensure Tinubu/Shettima get 50-60% of the votes of Taraba during the presidential elections.

“We supported President Buhari with our votes and we are ready to do the same for Tinubu in 2023.

“We the elders are here and are ready to give counsel to the youths of our party on how to go about voter education and grassroots mobilization to make this cause easier.

“With various initiatives of the FG which have heavily impacted lives here in Taraba state, we will remind the electorates of this and why they should support the candidate of the APC.”

The State Secretary of the group, Mahmud Lamu, who also spoke used the forum to appeal to the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, to include the first state chairman of the party in Taraba and former envoy to Trinidad and Tobago, Amb. Ardo Jika as member of the PCC.

He also urged all aggrieved members of the party after the fallout of the primary elections of APC in the state to close ranks and forge ahead.