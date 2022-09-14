APC: Bola Tinubu not sick, works 20 hours a day

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to the statement made by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who claimed that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not in good health.

The Director of Media and Publicity for APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, refuted this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, expressing that Tinubu is hale and healthy as he is a man who works for 20 hours a day, strategizing about finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

The statement partly read, “We want to make it crystal clear to all the traducers of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate that Asiwaju Tinubu is not ill. He is hale and hearty.

“A man, who works for 20 hours a day, meeting people and strategizing about finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems, cannot be said to be ill. We make bold to say that our candidate is as fit as the fiddle.

“We find these statements unbecoming of a man who nurses the ambition to be Nigeria’s next President. Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlour gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters. Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood, which should not have a place in a decent political campaign.

“We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgment call on.”