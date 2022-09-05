APC: Bola Tinubu will win in Adamawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is living in a delusion of grandeur for thinking that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would get majority votes from the North in the 2023 general elections.

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in a chat with newsmen said the PDP was deceiving itself for believing that Atiku would inherit President Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million votes in the North.

According to him, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, will defeat Atiku in his home state of Adamawa.

He said: “It is a delusion of grandeur for PDP to think that Atiku will get the majority of votes from the north. The Atiku people are living in delusion. They are living in a bubble of their own.

“Atiku neither has the stature, charisma, popularity and the street credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari in the North.

“Even in Adamawa, we will beat him. We are looking at something close to June 12. That is what will happen in 2023”.