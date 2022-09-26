Politics

APC Campaign Council: Chimaroke Nnamani working with us

September 26, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has flayed the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the South-eastern zone of the country.

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council has reaffirmed its inclusion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on its 422-member team unveiled at the weekend, saying it was never a mistake.

The clarification came as the council also assured APC state governors of its acceptance of the nominees submitted by them, saying they have not been discarded.

Nnamani, a serving senator is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

