APC campaign list: Femi Fani-Kayode named Director New Media

September 24, 2022
The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Director New Media of his campaign.

The appointment was announced on Saturday by the secretary Presidential Campaign Council, Hon James Abiodun Faleke.

Fani-Kayode was the Director of Media and Publicity at Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2015.

A position he handled very well despite losing the election to the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode will be assisted by Bashir Ahmed, Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications as Deputy Director.

As it is now, APC is very ready for 2023 general elections.

