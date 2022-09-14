APC campaigns: Oluremi Tinubu, Nana Shettima seek women’s participation

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday, received Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of his running mate, Kashim Shettima, at the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters in Abuja.

Lalong, who met with the two women behind closed doors alongside the Secretary of the campaign council, Hon. James Faleke, Assistant Secretary, Christopher Tarfa, and Chief of Staff to the DG, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said the visit was part of the engagement and consultations toward a successful campaign for the victory of the APC in the 2023 general election.

A statement released on Wednesday by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Public Affairs, Dr Macham Makut, after the visit, gave more insight into the meeting.

He said, “Senator Oluremi Tinubu informed the Director-General that they were at the Headquarters to strategise on the participation of women in the forthcoming campaigns in line with the decision of the APC to carry all women along by ensuring that they play a greater role in delivering the presidential candidate and other candidates of the party.

“She also intimated Governor Lalong of the ongoing mobilisation of various women support groups for Tinubu/Shettima as well as engagement particularly at the grassroots which will prove very crucial to the victory of the APC during the elections.”

According to the statement, the wife of Bola Tinubu and Nana Shettima had also paid a similar visit to the National Secretariat of the APC where they equally held engagements with the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The statement added, “Governor Lalong welcomed them to the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Headquarters and assured them that the APC Presidential Campaign Council working with Tinubu, had put in place a plan for a robust campaign that would deeply involve women and youths.

“He noted that women constituted a large voting force in Nigeria and many of them were passionate about the APC as well as Tinubu and Shettima who had, over the years, invested so many resources, time and programmes to empower women.

“Lalong promised them that the campaign council would give them all the support to enable them mobilise women in all parts of the country, particularly at the grassroots for the success of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and the APC in general.

“The Director-General and his guests also went round the Campaign Office to see ongoing work at the headquarters.”