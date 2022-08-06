APC chairman: Nigeria’s politics should have no place for religion

Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd.), has stated that religion should have no place in Nigeria’s politics.

He declared that besides competence, political value and ability to win elections were considered to pick Alhaji Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Imuse stated these yesterday to newsmen.

He said: “Religion is not a yardstick for winning elections or to determine leadership. What we want is somebody with the capacity to deliver. The decision to pick or elect leaders, candidates, running mates or representatives for political offices should not be based on religion.

“In politics, you must always talk about winning elections. The critics of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC are entitled to their opinions. The truth is that most of the Christians in the North are not capable of winning elections in their units, wards, local government areas, states and geo-political zones.

“In democracy, besides competence, political value and ability to win elections are considered in the choice of the candidates and their running mates for polls, in order to deliver the real dividends of democracy to the people.

“Most of the Christians in the Northern part of Nigeria are good and reliable, but you are not valuable politicians, if you cannot win elections. Politics is a game of numbers.”