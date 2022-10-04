Ayo Oyalowo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is taking some rest in the UK before the campaigns kick off.

The rest, he said, is necessary for Tinubu as the party makes final plans for the campaigns.

He dismissed rumours that the candidate is stuck in a hospital in the UK.

Oyalowo disclosed this when he appeared on a Channels TV programme on Monday.

His comment was in response to questions regarding Tinubu’s whereabouts and the reasons for which the APC is yet to kick-off its campaigns.

The electoral umpire, INEC, lifted the ban on campaigns on 28 September and some political parties have since commenced campaigns.

The PDP inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on the same day and began its campaign in Ogun State on Monday.

The Labour Party kicked-off its campaign on 28 September in Jos amid an impressive turnout.

The APC has yet to begin campaign.

The party’s presidential candidate travelled to the UK days before the start of campaigns – raising questions about his zeal and ambition as well as his health.

The party, however, cited final compilation of its PCC list as its reason for delaying campaigns.

On Sunday, Tinubu, on his official Twitter account, posted a seven second-long video of himself ‘working out.’ In the tweet, he told Nigerians that he is neither dead nor out of the presidential race.

The tweet, Oyalowo said, is a proof that Tinubu is alive and well.

He said Nigerians, particularly supporters of opposition parties, will not stop talking about Tinubu because he is the “main factor” of the 2023 election.

“Asiwaju (as his supporters call him) went to the UK so he can rest,” he explained. “He needed a few days off – to rest – because the pressure on him is too much. He needed to rest so he is not worn out by the time campaigns start.”

Stating that the APC had enough time to carry out its campaigns, Oyalowo assured that the party is “building something”. He also said the party is almost ready with its final PCC list and would release it by the end of the week.

On Tinubu’s slow attitude towards campaign activities which may be likened to President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in forming a cabinet during his first term, Oyalowo promised that the APC candidate, if elected, will constitute his cabinet in three months.

“It won’t be the same thing,” he assured. “Restructuring is a thing for us. We will restructure Nigeria. We have started already…,” he added.

Although the APC claims it is almost ready with a final list of the campaign council, it has yet to disclose when Tinubu will return to the country or when it will commence campaigns.