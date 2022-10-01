APC chieftain: Nigerians should rise above sentiments of ethnicity, religion in 2023 polls

Yunana Shibkau, a former Special Adviser on Christian-Muslim Dialogue to former governor Ahmed Sani Yerima, has advised Nigerians to jettison ethnic and religious considerations in choosing the presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

In an interview, Shikabu advised voters to elect the next President on merit.

Asked about the reactions of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal to the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shikabu, a Northern Christian, said: “A 21st century Nigeria should rise above such sentiments of ethnic and religion. Since independence, we have ran our nation of these sentiments of religion and ethnicity and the question now is, where has it led us? We are far more divided than ever before and we cannot continue this way.

“You see, I am a Christian from Zamfara and I have led the Christian/Muslim Dialogue, there is nothing wrong with a Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim ticket. All we want is someone who can fix Nigeria. Dogara and Babachir positioned themselves to reap hugely when they sowed sparingly. What was their contribution to the emergence of APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? They got elevated as Christians and did what for Christians? What are their antecedents as Christians? Have they ever defended a Christian course? When the church was persecuted, where were they?

“I can understand the position of CAN, their consistency and genuine concerns, which should be addressed. However, this is the time for us Christians to showcase the oneness we preach, we have to show leadership and prove that we are more civilized by extending the hand of brotherhood. Christians should not jettison a worthy candidate because of Muslim/Muslim ticket. We should vote based on merit always. At the 1993 SDP convention in Jos, I voted for MKO Abiola because he was the best.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best candidate now and should be given all the support he needs to emerge president. We need him to turn this country for good. He is not just articulate, organised and resourceful, he is tolerant, accommodating and humane. He has extended a hand of brotherhood to many, he is a unifier and breathes democracy. I implore all lovers of progress to vote for Tinubu.”

On his views on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), he said: “Peter Obi is doing well but he does not understand the rudiments of Nigerian political system. Let him continue to expand his contacts and build bridges. In the future, he can do something. The fact is that in 2023, we need a trusted war horse, and that is Tinubu. He fought for democracy and his political credentials and pedigree are not in question, they are formidable. He is a bundle of political energy and leadership which Nigeria is in dire need of. We that are into politics know his antecedents for over 30 years.”

The APC chieftain added that “Tinubu is better equipped to lead Nigeria now” and fix the challenges being faced at the moment.”