APC flags off 2023 presidential campaigns October 10

Barring any last-minute change of plans, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would formally flag off its 2023 Presidential Election campaign on Monday, October 10.

The development comes as the party and its campaign council gear up to receive its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, back to the country.

It was gathered on Tuesday that Tinubu who has been in London for some days is expected back to Nigeria within the week.