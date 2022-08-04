APC: Godwin Obaseki has taken Edo back to 16th century era

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Colonel David Imuse (rtd), yesterday said the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by his policies and style of administration, has taken the state back to the 16th century era.

Imuse, while fielding questions from journalists at the party secretariat in Benin-city, said Obaseki has failed by all parameters, adding that the health care system has collapsed, while the school system is dead.

According to him, “I have told the people that Obaseki is the greatest scam in Edo State political history. Go out there and ask questions, you would know that the health care has collapsed. This a state without a radiologist, no single anesthesiologist, no single working hospital, and he said he was relocating Central Hospital to Stella Obasanjo Hospital. The state government built Stella Obasanjo Hospital as an additional health facility to the Central Hospital in Benin-city.

“He went on leave apparently to go and rest, which was of no benefit to the Edo people, but coming back, they rented a crowd with Edo people’s money to welcome him, and there was jubilation that needs psychiatrist evaluation, because there is something really wrong.’

He also said: “If you look at all the educational institutions in the state, they are all grounded; the only library in Edo State has been destroyed to pave way for a super market. How do you destroy a hospital to establish a motor park?

“For us as a party, I advise every Edo person to pray hard for the exit of this administration. The reason is that he has come not only to destroy the legacies of past administrations, but to take us backward to the 16th century era.

“You cannot point one item that he has done. He said he was building industrial park, and brought Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to unveil it.

“Today, the only sign there is that it is now a hunting place for grass cutters and antelopes. The same thing on the Gelegele Seaport. You and I have seen how operational that place is today.”