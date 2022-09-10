APC governorship candidate presents running mate in Akwa Ibom

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Akanimo Udofia has officially unveiled and presented Victor Antai as his running mate.

The APC guber flag bearer did the presentation to the Paramount Ruler of Mbo Local Government area, HRM Ogwong Okon Asukwo Abgang at his palace amid a mammoth crowd of supporters.

The Director General of the Akan Udofia campaign organization, Don Etim, said it is in the nature of the campaign organisation to acknowledge and respect authorities.

While his running mate, Udofia said the fortunes of Akwa Ibom State will be changed and their joint ticket will serve as a union that God has blessed to usher in a new phase of development and shared prosperity for Akwa Ibom State.

In his acceptance speech, Victor Antai thanked the Royal palace for accepting them. In his words, “A robust prosperity is visiting the state. I accept to be the running mate of my boss, Obong Akanimo Asuquo Udofia.

“In me, you have found a friend and we shall unify and prosper the state together.” He also appreciated the entire traditional institution for their support as he emerged as Udofia’s running mate.

Responding, the paramount ruler of Mbo, His Royal Majesty Ogwong Okon Asukwo Abang, called for true leadership and also showered blessings on them.

Furthermore, Udofia proceeded to the Palace of the paramount ruler of Urue Offong Oruko, and Chairman Obio Ifong Isong Oro, HRM Offong Effiong Matthew Unanaowo, to present his running mate to the council and pledge support.

In his response, the Paramount Ruler said Akan Udofia’s decision to come to our nation and pick a running mate is the right choice and promised to stand firm with them.

Present at the event were His Royal Highness, Okokon Ita Issonsi 1 of Okobo Kingdom, Paramount Ruler of Oron LGA, His Highness, Etim Okwong, His Royal Majesty Odiong Akan, Chief Ekeng, Chief Samuel Onobo, Chief Engineer Etim Edet Okon.

Others include Chief Effiong Okon Uye, Chief Ulo Ante Uyeh, Chief Etinyin Edet N. Ekeng, Uya Oron Village Council led by Chief Cyril Bassey, scores of village heads, party faithful and Akan udofia Campaign organisation