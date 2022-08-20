APC group: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi desperate to be president

A group known as the Progressive Ambassadors for APC project has described Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), as “birds of the same feather”.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Ikechukwu Norbet, the group’s national coordinator, said Abubakar and Obi are “desperate” to lead the country.

Norbert said Nigerians should be weary of desperate leaders.

“We know Atiku, he has been contesting since 1999. I think he is desperate to become the president – Nigerians should watch out for him,” the coordinator said.

“We don’t want such a person to oversee the affairs of Nigeria. Tinubu has the capacity to deliver and win in any zone, even in the north-east.

“We are not afraid of Obi. He is a bird of the same feather as Atiku. They are desperate politicians jumping from one party to another. Obi is a smaller case for us because politics is not played in social media. We call him a social media president.”

Norbert said Nigerians should move away from the Muslim-Muslim ticket conversion and focus who is competent to lead the country.

“On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria, this is the 21st century and Nigeria is supposed to be looking at competence in terms of choosing their leaders,” he said.

“We have the person Bola Tinubu who is coming from the south and we have Kashim Shettima who is coming from the north. These people have been tested in several levels of governance and they have shown competence.

“That ticket will fly because we need people that will bring good roads to us, create employment and give us basic amenities. Nigerians should look beyond religion and ethnicity.”

The coordinator said the group would hold a conference at the Nicon Luxury hotel in Abuja on August 30 to bring all support groups of Tinubu and Shettima together.