APC UK inaugurates presidential campaign council for Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter has inaugurated a council to lead the campaign in the UK, for the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections.

Jacob Ogunseye, the chapter’s Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the 14-man council would be chaired by a veteran legal practitioner, Joseph Adebola while Patrick Oleh would serve as its secretary.

He said Ade Omole, leader of APC UK, has urged the council members to take the assignment before them as important and must be accomplished.

Omole said the campaign council would work with other Diaspora support groups and align itself with the party’s directives from Nigeria.

He said the terms of reference of the council include overall co-ordination of the APC UK presidential campaign activities.

He added that this included but not limited to drawing up a UK-wide campaign timetable, itinerary and liaison with respective APC UK campaign committees.

He said that Adebola, chairman of the council, had promised to bring his wealth of experience into work with other members of the APC Diaspora chapters.

This, he said, is to ensure Tinubu’s victory and that of his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

“I am confident of the support of my members, we supported our great party in 2015, and 2019 and several governorship elections in Nigeria which led to a sound electoral victory.

“As previously delivered, we will leave no stone unturned in delivering our principal. APC’s victory in the forthcoming election is sacrosanct.

“We will reach out to all our Diaspora progressives and mobilise Nigerians in the United Kingdom to reach out to their families and peers in Nigeria,” Adebola said.

He described Tinubu as an household name and a sellable personality with good track records following his antecedence as a two-term former governor of Lagos State.

Adebola said members of the council and Nigerians in the Diaspora generally could not afford to miss such an opportunity to rebuild Nigeria with Tinubu as president.

He said Dr Mustapha Abdullahi would serve as Deputy Chairman of the council, while Jacob Ogunseye would serve as its Publicity Secretary.

Other members are: Mrs Carolyn Adelakun, Hajiya Rakiya Abubakar, Mrs Ifeoma Onochie-Faruk, Ms Edith Nwachukwu, Mrs Kikelomo Oladapo, Obi Madubuobi, Joseph Fadele, Oluseun Baiyewu, Udeme Ukpe and Oladapo Habeeb .