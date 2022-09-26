APC: Inclusion of Chimaroke Nnamani on Bola Tinubu’s campaign council not a mistake

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the inclusion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on the party’s campaign council was not a mistake.

It said his inclusion was based on his personal recognition as a friend to the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The inclusion of the name of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Enugu East senatorial candidate on the 422-man council on Friday night has raised dust within and outside the party.

Clarifying the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Director Media and Publicity of the council, Bayo Onanuga, said: “The appearance of the name of HE Chimaroke Nnamani, a distinguished senator from Enugu State, was not a mistake.”

According to Onanuga the inclusion of the name of the former Enugu Governor on the APC list was in his own right as a supporter of Tinubu.

“Distinguished Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who is still away in the United States, is a very close friend of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He may not be on the field with us as a PDP senatorial candidate in Enugu East, but his presence is indicative that he may have chosen to give ‘moral support’ to his old-time friend and brother.

“In any case, the PCC cannot dictate the extent of Senator Nnamani’s support for his friend and brother. That is part of his fundamental human right which supersedes any provision in a Party Constitution. His position and allegiance to his party are self-defining and do not need any qualifying by us.

“Any explanation as to his status should be coming from the other party and not from us who are very proud to be associated with him.”

The statement also said that the list of members of the campaign council released at the weekend was partial.

Quoting the Secretary of Council, Hon. James Faleke, the statement said the list “contains only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and key stakeholders,” adding that “No name is left out of the lists.

“The council also assures our esteemed governors that the secretariat of the council has not jettisoned the names submitted by them.

“Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.”