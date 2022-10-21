APC: Jandor ended his political career even before it took off

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday said it is not surprised by the cold war between the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran (Jandor) and the party’s stakeholders.
The party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo said with his ungovernable attitude, Jandor has further destroyed the non-existent chances of the PDP in Lagos.
Jandor defected from the APC to PDP in January 2022 and was well received by five governors as well as the national chairman. He won the governorship primary and will fly the PDP’s flag in the 2023 governorship election.
However, some members of the PDP State Working Committee (SWC) had alleged that Jandor is running a one-man show given the manner he chose his running mate, Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress without consulting with the party elders.
Reacting to the development, the APC said Jandor has ended his political career before it took off and has struck the final nail on the PDP’s coffin in Lagos.
The APC statement reads “We are neither surprised nor disappointed with the turn-out of events for Jandor”.
We have always opined that he is a fluke and a house of cards. He has proved to be ungovernable and aversed to law and order”.
“No platform is certainly big or good enough for someone with an exaggerated opinion of his importance, knowledge or influence”.
“He has further destroyed the non-existent chances of the Lagos state PDP in the coming elections. Perhaps he struck the final nail on their coffin. He probably ended his political career before it took off”.
