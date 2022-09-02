APC: Kashim Shettima an asset to prosperous Nigeria

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described its vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as a key asset needed for the important task of achieving a harmonious and prosperous country.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, in a congratulatory message on Friday by the party to celebrate the 56th birthday of Shetimma felicitated with the former Borno Governor.

The party said: “As a former Governor, Senator and Banker, Shettima’s administrative and professional accomplishments have set him apart as eminently capable and ready for the job of running mate to our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming general election.

“A bridge-builder and patriot, Sen. Shettima, through his progressive politics, has made friends across the country’s geopolitical and religious divides, a key asset needed for the important task of achieving a harmonious and prosperous country.”

The party prayed that God grants Shettima wisdom and many more healthy years in service to the country and humanity.