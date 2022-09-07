APC mocks Iyorchia Ayu over rift with Nyesom Wike

The All Progressives Congress has mocked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, over his rift with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said the Benue-born politician should leave the ruling party out of the mess in the PDP.

Wike and Ayu have been at loggerheads since former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the presidential ticket of the main opposition party.

While Wike has insisted that Ayu step down for a southerner, the former senator said he won’t do so until the completion of his four-year tenure.

Read APC’s statement below

“As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Wike could not father a child, Ayu alleged, ridiculously, that the APC and other mischievous people were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor.

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads.

“With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proven intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?

“Unlike the party of Ayu, the APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.

“How can a party that has proven incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria? After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.

“On our part, we will remain focused in search of new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023.”