APC: Muslim-Muslim ticket critics may scuttle power rotation to Southern Nigeria

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has warned advocates of rotation of the presidency to the South that critics of APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket may scuttle that possibility.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, urged southerners in particular not to be misled into helping to keep the presidency in the North by contributing to the failure of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bilal told newsmen in Yola that the real intention of the Muslim-Muslim ticket critics is to ensure the retention of power in the North under the guise of rejecting the party’s same-faith presidential ticket.

Bilal told a select group of journalists, Saturday, that it is more in the interest of the South to support Bola Tinubu’s presidency after eight years of northern domination of the Aso Villa.

“Southerners should not be misled to miss the shot at the presidency by the row caused by Bola Tinubu’s decision to settle for Kashim Shettima, a northern Muslim as his running mate,” Bilala said.

Bringing another angle to the controversy rarely considered, Bilal said “The potency of the office of the Vice President largely depends on the disposition of the president, what many have jocularly refer to in some forum as ‘spare tyre’.”

He reiterated: “We question the motives of those behind the agitations to scuttle the presidential bid of the party’s flag bearer, because their real objective may be to maintain the status quo.”

He urged the party to do everything humanly possible to placate the Christian bloc within the APC, while expressing disappointment that the attempt to sabotage Tinubu’s presidency is coming from influential politicians from the North East, particularly Adamawa State.