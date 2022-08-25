APC: North Central geo political zone remains hotbed for political parties in Nigeria

North Central geopolitical zone has been described as the political hotbed for all political parties as it is the only region without any Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

This observation was made by Image makers of All Progressive Congress in North Central States during a one day retreat organized for them by the zonal Publicity secretary of the party Barr Oboh John in Abuja.

They recommended strongly for a special attention and funding to North Central geo political zone of the party with despatch given its rainbow divergence and religious volatility.

In a communique signed by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Barr Oboh John and made available to newsmen in Jos, the party publicity Secretaries in North Central states felicitated senator (Dr) Abdullahi Adamu (Turakin Keffi) describing him as a worthy son of the North Central Zone over his emergence as the National Chairman of their great Party and equally Commended the National Chairman of their for his team work repositioning of the party and the successes so far recorded.

According to them, after a cursory evaluation of issues in the front burner, they have resolved withouty equivocation to Continue to propagate the ideals of the party as brand managers with ironclad determination to ensuring victory at the 2023 polls at all levels.

They also said they have observed the seeming disconnect between the party and the Flagbearers at all levels which potends a great danger for the party and wish to advise that all pre- primary elections structures of the Flagbearers at all levels, should forthwith, be dissolved and collapsed into the party to avoid working at cross purposes and for effective electioneering campaign management.

They also disclosed that they have observed with dismay, the uncoordinated approach to repelling media onslaught against the party and its presidential candidate and his vice and therefore wish to advise the National Publicity Secretary to sit up and work in synergy with his zonal and state counterparts in complimenting the efforts of the presidential media campaign team.

Other observations made was that for good management of the party image, they strongly recommended for the creation of Media Directorates at the Zonal and state levels, which shall work in harmony with the presidential media team so as to ensure uniformity in the stream of our media campaigns.

They also observed with concern, the low funding of the media offices of the party at all levels and wish to appeal to the National Chairman, a seasoned politician since the 2nd Republic who knows the significance of the media to as a matter of neccesity, ensure its funding for optimum results and direct same to the states.

They thanked the leader of the party, President Muhammodu Buhari GCFR and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the tremendous achievements in Infrastructure, Agriculture, Social Investment safety nets and others in spite of the global economic and security challenges and more especially for finding hope in Democracy and restoring its tenets in our great party.