APC Northwest Youths: We’ll deliver 12 million votes for Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest youths have assured the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of 12 to 14 million votes from the region in 2023.

APC polled 7.1 million in 2015 votes and 5.9 million votes from the region in 2019.

A statement by the APC Northwest youth leader, Hon. Abdulhamid Muhammad, said youth leaders from Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Jigawa and Kano States, are penetrating the grassroots to preach the gospel of Tinubu/Shettima.

He said: “Our target is to give the APC Presidential candidate at least 10 million votes in Northwest, as people from the region are aware that both Tinubu and Shetima took care of business in their states as governors and we can all see the dividends in the respective states they governed.”

On the APC presidential candidate’s track records, Muhammad noted on a national level, Tinubu has built many youths, who are occupying different leadership positions, adding “his footprints of empowerment are everywhere. Therefore, We from the northwest are working assidously to ensure Tinubu becomes the President because he represents prosperity, capacity, development, and prosperity.

“We are confident that Asiwaju’s excellent performance in Lagos as a governor, in area of the academics, governance and administration, will be replicated to address the challenges confronting this nation.”

Reacting to the protest against the joint Muslim ticket by the Coalition of APC stakeholders network and Southwest supporters of Tinubu, Muhammad said the presidential candidate made the right choice with Shettima as his running mate.

He described Shettima as an experienced and intelligent younger nationalist whose eight years as Borno Governor was a defining moment for the State.