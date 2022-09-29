APC NWC: Abdullahi Adamu didn’t write any protest letter to Bola Tinubu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, transmitted a protest letter to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to withdraw the list of Presidential Campaign Council.

A 422-member list of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman was announced by the Secretary of the Council, James Abiodun Faleke last Friday in Abuja.

But a letter purportedly written by the National Chairman of the party to Tinubu complained the list was not approved by the NWC and should be withdrawn.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, faulted the purported letter saying there was nothing like that from the NWC and Adamu.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a ‘draft’ letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of our great party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the ‘draft’ letter did not emanate from the party. An unsigned letter that marks itself as a ‘draft’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our party and our presidential candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the party and our presidential campaign. As such, an unsigned ‘draft’ letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC. We stand united, as a party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election.”