APC: PDP will lose Edo North senatorial district

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, yesterday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would still lose Edo North Senatorial District during the 2023 general elections.

The political party also hailed the “honest” Edo Chairman of PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, for admitting the truth that the PDP had never won Edo North Senatorial District since 2008.

The APC in Edo, through its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Osehobo, described as laughable, the Friday’s “purported” defection of 64 leaders of the party (APC) to an unnamed faction of the PDP in Yenagoa, which he said was an umbrella of lies, emanating from the failed governing party in the state.

Osehobo called on Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his deputy, Philip Shaibu; whom he said were not even PDP members, and the chairman of PDP in the state (Aziegbemi) to be wary of the self-deceit, laced with a bogus and unfounded figure of decampees.

He said: “Dr. Aziegbemi summed up the reality of this charade when he admitted openly that since 2008, the PDP, both online/escortees and legacy, has been losing Edo North Senatorial District, and is bound to do the same in 2023. We commend the embattled politician for his honesty.

“Ironically, none of the so-called decampee leaders, could have mustered any modicum of support from their bases, as their antecedents tally with that of Edo governor as a serial betrayer, and the state’s deputy governor, a prodigal son, who regularly and publicly disowns and disgraces his supposed ‘father’ (Comrade Adams Oshiomhole).

“Two of the demampees: Senator Francis Alimikhena, the representative of Edo North Senatorial District, and Mr. Lucky James, stood out like sore thumbs. The senator returned to his vomit, in his desperation to return to the Senate, knowing full well that the position is neither his birthright nor his inheritance; and Mr. James, a political trader, whose greed and insatiable appetite for relevance is public knowledge.”

The Edo APC’s assistant publicity secretary also likened the Edo PDP and its new members as figurative jesters, typical of a drowning political party that had lived its life solely on betrayals, falsehood, fraud and propaganda, while wishing them failure in their endeavors, but declared that Edo must move forward.

It will be recalled that Shaibu received the defectors led by Alimikhena, who claimed that they were leaving APC, as a result of the injustice against the senator who was unable to get the return ticket of APC, losing to Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of APC, who is an ex-President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Edo deputy governor stated that he was elated to reunite with the people, with whom he had shared political journey in the past, alleging that the defection was the beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North senatorial district and other parts of the state, during next year’s election.