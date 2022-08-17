APC: No plot to remove Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there were no plans to remove its National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said that the alleged plots were opposition party media-sponsored campaigns that lacked substance and merit.

The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to opposition-sponsored media reports on plots to remove the National Chairman of the Party, Sen. (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu.

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Sen. Adamu since assuming office as the National Chairman.

“Our Party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators.

“The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The National Working Committee of our Party stands united under Sen. Adamu’s leadership as National Chairman with the singular commitment to winning the next general election.”