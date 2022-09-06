APC professionals hail Kashim Shettima at 56

A foremost support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has fecilitated with the party’s vice presidential candtdate Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 56th birthday, describing him as a quintessential leader and administrator.

In a statement to celebrate the former Borno State governor, Director General of APC Professionals’ Council, Seyi Bamigbade, said that Shettima represents one of the finest species of leaders the APC has produced across the nation.

Bamigbade commended Shettima for redefining leadership and bringing stability in the once-troubled Borno State at the heightened days of security concerns in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for choosing Shettima as his running+mate in the upcoming general elections, saying the lawmaker wields so much value, with which he will ensure the victory of the party.

According to Bamigbade: “Senator Shettima at 56 has consistently demonstrated an enviable sense of patriotism and national service.

“His laudable services to our nation at all spheres are landmark indications that in him the country has an inestimable treasure and asset.

“His readiness to give his best for a country he so much cherishes stands him out as a committed patriot with a solid sense of loyalty to our nation”.