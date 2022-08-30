APC South Africa to host Bola Tinubu in Johannesburg

The All Progressives Congress South Africa Chapter (APC SA) on Tuesday unveiled plans to host the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Johannesburg ahead of next year’s general elections.

APC SA National Chairman, Dr. Legend Asuelime and National Secretary, Mrs Victoria Adasonla, said the chapter had also set up a 22-member council to lead a campaign in South Africa for Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

They stated this in an August 30 letter to APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary and APC Presidential Campaign Council James Abiodun Faleke through APC National Secretary, Iylola Omisore.

The letter, obtained by newsmen explained that the council will work with APC SA chapters’ National Working Committee to lead all Tinubu/Shettima independent Campaign Organisations in South Africa.

It said the council will work with the Chapter’s NWC and all Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Groups in South Africa “to organise the events to host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Johannesburg, South Africa before the end of the year.”

It encouraged the council “to take this assignment as a tactful contribution towards the liberation of the Nigerian state and its people.

“The objectives are clear and it is to promote the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima in a manner that syncs with the party’s modus operandi and interests in Nigeria.”

According to APC SA, it is clear that the nature of the 2023 elections requires massive mobilization of the Diaspora assets.

“The Diaspora in this case have a lot to contribute to the growing narratives that will shape this election and I am without a doubt in my assessment of the composition of this campaign council here in South Africa, that the impact will be felt,” the letter added.

The 22 members of the APC SA Presidential Campaign Council include Bolaji Nzeke (Chairman), Ezeanozie Eleberi (Vice Chairman I), Oladipipo Yusuf Olaseni (Vice Chairman II), Mrs. Bilikis Morenike Fagbemi (Secretary), Tosin Gbadegeshin Adeyemi (Publicity I), Dr. Olumide Fafore (Publicity II), Dr Olalekan Adisa.

Other members are Tony Okorie, Toyin Oyekanmi, Samuel Haastrup, Wola Ladipo, Mrs. Victoria Adasonla, Dr. Abimbola Adekoye, Festus Afolabiosho, Endurance Ehizibue, Julius Ade Falola, Olabode Emmanuel Ogunoye, Idris Kazeem, Tajudeen Kola, Oyinlusi Babatola, Kareem Saheed and Olanrewaju Ayooade.

“The Chairman of our Campaign Council is expected to leverage his wealth of campaign experience as a key member of our Chapter’s National Working Committee as well as South African Coordinator of Tinubu Support Organization (TSO),” the letter added.