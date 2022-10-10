The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the ruling party has no valid presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba had asked the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to seek legal advice on the implications of last month’s court ruling that nullified the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the party’s national caretaker committee.

The main opposition party also urged Tinubu to account for the consequences and implications of the discrepancies in his academic qualifications and other controversies he has entangled himself with.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, PDP’s spokesman urged Tinubu “to go home and face the issues of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age as well as corruption allegations.”

Reacting, the APC dismissed Ologunagba’s statement, saying he should seek clarification.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that the Federal High Court judgment was flawed.

Morka said, “I am confident that the decision will not pass the appellate court’s scrutiny. For one, the decision flies in the face of a valid and subsisting majority Supreme Court decision in Akeredolu’s case which settled the question as to the validity of Mai Mala Buni Caretaker Committee.

“In any event, that committee was duly constituted by the NEC of the APC and everything done by the caretaker committee was duly ratified by the national convention, the highest decision-making organ of the party. Clearly, we stand on the strong legal ground and are unperturbed by that decision.”