APC warns against smear campaign against FCT minister

The All progressive congress (APC) has warned against alleged smear campaign against the Minister of state for the federal capital territory (FCT), Hajia Ramatu Tijjini Aliyu, by disgruntled members of the party.

The APC Zonal Youth Leader North Central, Mr Zubair Aliyu expressed surprise over media reports that implicated the Minister in the face off between her aides and security personnel attached to the party national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday last week.

The zonal youth leader maintained that the Minister did not in anyway partake in the unfortunate development.

He noted: “The coming of the Hon. Minister of FCT State to the party secretariat was obviously at the invitation of APC National Vice Chairman, North Central and APC Zonal Youth Leader North Central for her appointment and inauguration as the Chairman of APC North Central Youth Campaign Advisory Council and that good intention was to support the youths in our party.

“We are very surprised to see how the news by the media was reported. We are urging the media to always have recourse to peaceful reportage and we are very hopeful that those publications are not politically motivated nor out to smear the Hon. Minister’s hard-earned reputation.

“The situation is already being handled by the leadership of the party and we are bound as part of our great party not to further speak on the matter but what we shall not allow is to point blames or accusing fingers at the Hon. Minister when what happened is still being investigated.

“We, therefore, urge the Hon. Minister of State of FCT, Hajia Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu to please, maintain her calm and not allow a stain on her track of sterling successes over the years.

“The task ahead is bigger than what we are seeing right now. And we understand that your proponents far outweigh your political detractors and as such, we should not allow the polity to be heated from within our home.

“We are in solidarity with both the leadership of our party in resolving this matter internally, and with the Honourable Minister of State for FCT, Hajia Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.”