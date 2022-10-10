APC women inaugurate Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima campaign team

The women wing of the All Progressives Congress is currently meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team.

This comes barely two weeks after the official kick-off of political campaigns nationwide, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In attendance are at least 1,250 women members of the APC from across the country, including President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also at the event are the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; First Lady, Aisha Buhari; wives of the candidate and his running mate, Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs Nana Shettima.

Others are the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodinma; Abdullahi Ganduje; Women Leader of the APC, Beta Edu; other leaders of the party; National Assembly members and others.

Also in attendance is Veteran Nollywood actress, Mrs Joke Silva, whose public support for the APC Presidential candidate attracted both criticism and praise on social media recently.