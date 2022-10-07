APC women leader: Bola Tinubu will make Nigeria, Naira stronger

The women leader of theAll Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has said those mocking the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be shocked by what he will achieve for Nigeria if he emerges the country’s president in 2023.

wOkoya-Thomas, a former member of the House of Representatives, spoke on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Wednesday.

She said Tinubu has been tagged “Old and rickety” by his critics and political opponents, but maintained that the former governor of Lagos State would make Nigeria a stronger nation, with stronger currency.

The APC chieftain said US President, Joe Biden, was given similar tags by his critics but he was able to make his country and its currency stronger.

“Just like in the US. They put a man on that seat – (Joe) Biden. They called him old, rickety, and all the rest. You know what, there’s something in his brain. That thing in his brain is what is giving them stronger currency and a stronger nation. And that is what Asiwaju (Tinubu) will give us in Nigeria,” Mrs Okoya-Thomas said.

The women leader defended Tinubu’s controversial UK trip saying she would jet out of the country to receive medical treatment whenever she feels sick.

“Even my own self, when I’m not well. I will quickly run out to take a rest,” she said, apparently implying that Tinubu left the country for medical treatment.

Reuben Abati, one of the programme anchors, quickly asked if she was confirming speculations that Tinubu was sick, the women leader replied, “I am not saying he’s not well. I said, my little self here, when I need to rest, I quickly go out. We all go out to rest.”

Tinubu’s health has been a subject of debate, particularly on social media lately, while he was away on a trip to the UK.

Reports later surfaced online alleging that the APC candidate was seriously ill and mulling withdrawal from the presidential race.

Tinubu was quick to respond byreleasing a video of him working out, apparently to douse the speculations over his health. The APC candidatereturned to Nigeria on Thursday.

Asked when the APC candidate would return to Nigeria, Okoya-Thomas responded, “I’m a women leader. He (Tinubu) will show up very soon, within the next 48 hours. I know Asiwaju. He has never spent more than two weeks outside. Go and Google it.”

The former federal lawmaker accused supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against political opponents.

“One thing I like about Atiku (Abubakar) is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients,” she said.