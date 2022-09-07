APGA calls on Abia CP to arrest party chieftain over ‘violation of court order’

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia State chapter, has called on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Janet Agbede, to arrest a former chairman of the party, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, over alleged disobedience to court order and impersonation of the chairman of the party.

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division ,had on April 7, 2022, confirmed Ukaegbu as the authentic chairman of the party in Abia.

State chairman of APGA,Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu who made the appeal in Umuahia, alleged that Ehiemere has been parading himself as the chairman of the party in the state despite a Court of Appeal judgment which confirmed him (Ukaegbu) as the authentic chairman of APGA in the state.

He warned the public against dealing with Ehiemere, Sunday Onukwubiri, Chukwuemeka Nwokoro and Lucky Erondu, stressing that the quartet were suspended by the State Working Committee of the party on 30th August, over alleged misappropriation of N56 million belonging to the party.

Ulaegbu stated that the former chairman has been going around trying to divert the attention of the public over the matter, even as a committee headed by Barr. JK Mong was set up to investigate the allegation.

He said; “APGA Abia State calls on the Commissioner of Police, Abia State to immediately arrest Augustine Ehiemere, Sunday Onukwubiri, Chukwuemeka Nwokoro and Lucky Erondu for misappropriation of party funds and impersonating me and the office of the state chairman of APGA Abia State chapter in disobedience to the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, judgment of 7th April, 2022 which confirmed me as the state chairman.

“The attention of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State Chapter, has also been drawn to radio announcements and online publication signed by one Sunday Onukwubiri and Augustine Ehiemere purporting to suspend individuals from our party and impersonating my good self and the office of the state chairman of APGA. APGA Abia State Chapter. The State Working Committee of APGA in a meeting held on the 30th August, 2022 at the state secretariat, 128 Aguiyi Ironsi layout, Umuahia, suspended Augustine Ehiemere, Sunday Onukwubiri, Chukwuemeka Nwokoro and Lucky Erondu for allegedly misappropriating N56 million belonging to APGA and set up a committee headed by Barrister J.K. Mong to recover the money.

“The purported suspension announcement by these individuals is shameful and a ploy to divert attention from their criminal activities.”

However, Ehiemere claimed that Ukaegbu’s tenure expired in 2014,stressing that he can no longer act as the chairman of the party.

He also stated that Ukaegbu is being sponsored by the enemies of APGA to cause confusion in the party.