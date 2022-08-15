APGA chair: INEC’s actions may derail 2023 elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dozie Njoku, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against actions that could derail the 2023 general elections.

He requested that President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Attorney General of the Federation, and other well-meaning Nigerians intervene to prevent the derailment of the country’s democracy.

He disclosed “that if INEC continues on this trajectory 2023 elections may not hold.”

Njoku, told journalists in Abuja, that INEC’S refusal to recognize him as APGA’s bonafide National Chairman is against the law.

The embattled leader of the opposition party disclosed that “the law frowns against any vacuum in the leadership of any political party already recognized by INEC to contest the forthcoming elections.”

According to him, the electoral umpire is erring on the path of the law, as he noted that “it is more than three (3) months since the Supreme Court corrected its judgment of October 14th 2021 in Suit No: SC/CV/686/2021. The correction struck out Victor Oye’s name and replaced it with Chief Edozie Njoku, my humble self.”

He also accused Oye of plans to procure the services of some “Senior lawyers who’re notorious for compromising judicial officers to thwart the content of the judgment which has already been served on INEC.”

Njoku lamented that INEC is treating the “Supreme Court Judgement with so much temerity and disdainful arrogance.”

On Oye’s call for his arrest over allegations of forgery and smuggling his name into the court document bearing the Supreme Court Judgement, the APGA leader said, “I am not in hiding. If the security agencies thought I had done anything wrong, I bet you, they would’ve done the needful by now.”