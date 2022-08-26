APGA goes spiritual for Anambra assembly

National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Oye, has called on party members, home and in the diaspora, to seek the face of God on behalf of members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, to avert what he called ‘the hand of death that has struck the House’, following the death of two of its members in a space of three months.

In a statement he signed, Oye asked for God’s mercy upon the House as he urged all members of the party to embark on a three-day fasting and prayers for peace, growth, and development ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The times we find ourselves are perilous and call for constant prayer, self-examination and penance”, he said.

He also called on the leadership of the House to join in the prayer and fasting as “I see God doing something new in the House soon.”

The APGA boss further commiserated with the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, and all the members of the House on the sudden death of the Majority Leader, Nnamdi Okafor, in South Africa, and prayed for the repose of his soul.