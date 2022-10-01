Appeal Court affirms Ebonyi LP leadership, governorship candidate

The Court of Appeal in Enugu has set aside the August 3 decision of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki on the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State.

The plaintiff, Eze Oko, had challenged his removal as the Caretaker Committee Chairman and the appointment of Jioke Godwin as Chairman.

Oko asked the lower court to restrain LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from effecting any change in party’s candidature in Ebonyi for the governorship election.

All the prayers were granted.

But LP, through its counsel, Chijioke Emeka (SAN), argued that his client was denied fair hearing in the manner in which the court rushed through with the case and hastily entered judgment against all procedural safeguards.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Besides, he said the party had power to control its caretaker leadership without judicial interference.

Emeka said the issue about the governorship candidature was speculative and premature.

Counsel for the first respondent, E. C. Ikeji, argued that LP was given a fair hearing, which it waived.

He added that although Oko’s tenure as caretaker chairman had lapsed, the lower court was right to grant him reliefs relating to his governorship candidature of LP for the 2023 election.

In a unanimous decision on the appeal numbered CA/E/224/2022, the Appellate Court constituted by Uzoamaka Ndukwe-Anyanwu, Joseph Olubunmi Oyewole, and Joseph Eyo Ekanem, set aside the decision of the lower court in its entirety.

The court agreed with the party that it was denied fair hearing in the case.

It upheld the power of the party to decide on its caretaker leadership.

The Court of Appeal also set aside the decision of the lower court restraining LP and INEC from substituting its candidate as being speculative and anticipatory.

The court agreed with the party that nothing was placed before the lower court to support such a claim.