Arunma Oteh: Why I endorsed Peter Obi for presidency

August 22, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh, a former Vice President of the World Bank, has defended her decision to endorse the candidacy of Dr Peter Obi of Labour Party as Nigeria’s next president.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the economist said she cannot sit on the fence when it comes to who becomes Nigeria’s President as the nation is in a desperate situation.

According to her, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Peter Obi is the man for Nigeria’s top job in 2023.

One of her tweets read: “My choice is unequivocal and this is based on Peter Obi’s stellar track record. I had the honour to serve with him on Nigeria’s Economic Management Team chaired by the President and so my basis is not hearsay. He stands out, and Nigeria is in a desperate situation.

“The stakes for Nigeria are too high. I cannot, in good conscience, sit on the fence. The situation is desperate and Nigerians will need to work hard to #TakeBackNaija.”

Another tweet read “No country can afford corruption, and certainly not Nigeria, a nation of 200 million with 100 million living in poverty almost 62 years post-independence despite huge resources and enormous talent.”

She also responded to both positive and negative comments left on her page on the wake of her endorsement.

