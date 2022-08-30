ASUU: Kebbi university lecturers joins national strike

Following the resolution of the mother body of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), the Kebbi State branch of the union, says academic activities at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA) has been grounded.

The Kebbi State University ASUU branch chairman, Dr Ibrahim Yale, in a statement said that his branch acted on the resolution of the national body that met on 29th, August 2022 and resolved to declare a total strike to compel the federal government to meet the demands of the union.

According to him, the strike is to save public Nigerian universities from total collapse, he dismissed the claim by some Nigerians that, ASUU is selfish and not fighting for Nigerian students.

“The federal government, if allowed unchecked, will turn universities like what is happening in secondary schools and primaries schools where private schools have taken over public schools denying children of the poor good and sound education,” Yale said.

He explained that aside from the national demands of ASUU, the KSUSTA branch too has a list of demands which are implementations of promotions, academic earned allowance, yearly increments and meagre cash allocations to the university.

He noted that a series of correspondences were carried out between the branch, state government and the university council but instead what we get from them are threats of no work, no pay.

“We remain committed, focused and unshaken till our demands are met and we are always with the national body, therefore, academic activities will remain shut till further directive from the mother union. I urge all academic staff to stay at home,” he said.