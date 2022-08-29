Babba Kaita: APC’s failure enough to give PDP victory in Katsina

Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita has predicted that the alleged failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in Katsina State would give the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) a landslide victory in the state in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

Kaita, who represents Daura senatorial zone in the National Assembly, alleged that the APC’s government has nothing tangible to show in the state for the past seven years it has been in power.

Addressing APC defectors in Baure town, the lawmaker claimed that the legacy of the present administration in the state were insecurity, poverty, rising unemployment and endless loans orchestrated by the state government.

Kaita, had in April this year, dumped the ruling party for the PDP over alleged marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and the leadership of the party at the state.

He also cited serial denial of the people’s mandate at the recent state APC congresses, among other related developments, as reasons that informed his decision to leave the APC alongside thousands of his supporters to the PDP.

Kaita said: “Our joy is that the failure of the APC’s administration in the state is enough to give our party (PDP) a landmark victory in the 2023 elections. So, we need not even campaign to win any election in the state and even at the national level.”

The serving senator who is also the PDP senatorial candidate for Daura senatorial zone, equally vowed to expose what he described as the antics of the APC and its leaders from “top to bottom” in no distant time.

The senator said: “I wanted to expose the APC in this gathering but I will not because it is not yet time for campaign. When the campaign starts we will expose them from top to bottom.”