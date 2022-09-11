BAT Ambassadors mobilise support for Bola Tinubu

Nigeria’s president, the Interim Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ambassadors, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, yesterday, said that his group is at present in 12 states mobilising support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Ekungba disclosed that the BAT Ambassadors at present, has representatives in twelve states of Nigeria, with membership in second half of six digits but the working executives in these states are currently 1,407 strong men and women.

On how the campaign group has been working in line with its objectives, he said two major strategies had been devised. “The max movement strategy that will involve room-to-room campaign through reaching out to every Yoruba man and woman, boys or girls on a one-to-one basis.

“We also planned to use social/conventional media to engage the people. This is to meet the challenges of the youth who are glued to their hand-set and computer 24/7. We have developed a very robust and comprehensively dynamic media architecture to bombard the social and conventional news media.”

Ekungba added that the group is rooting for Tinubu presidency because they see in Tinubu a practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria many have dreamt of.

“We need a man with courage to pilot the drifting ship of Nigeria and in the current dispensation, we see in Tinubu the demonstrable evidence of that type of courage. We mean courage to take hard decisions where it will hurt for the benefit of the nation.

“These amongst others are the qualities that is propelling the members of this group to think that as much as we pray for Nigeria, we must stand up and work. Please, let me close this remark to tell you that more than 90 per cent of the members of this group are people that will otherwise not be ready to touch politics and politicking in Nigeria with very long spoon, but the reality on the ground has forced them out of their shells. Work has started and by the grace of the Almighty God, victory shall be achieved.”