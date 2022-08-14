Bauchi 2023: Ethnic minorities endorse Bala Mohammed for second term

The minority ethnic groups in Bauchi State, representing all 20 of the state’s LGAs, have endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed for a second term in office.

During an address to the media at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi, the group’s leader, Hon. Samuel J. Haruna, revealed that the minority ethnic groups had recently met and unanimously endorsed Governor Mohammed.

“With about three million members, our membership cut across every strata of society – leaders of thought, captains of industry, the academia, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, and youths, with notable personalities,” Haruna said.

The leader of ethnic minorities who was in company of Engineer Dabo Yakubu Dabs, spokesperson, Yohanna Bogoro, Secretary, Yohanna A.Bororo, Yusuf Iliya, Youth Leader and Maryam Laraba Tanimu, Women Leader, said the group has critically evaluated and reviewed the performance of Governor Mohammed in three years and scored his administration high.

“Our assessment is based on nine criteria that include proactive approach to security, infrastructures, water supply, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, Agriculture, Inclusive governance and regional integration.Governor Mohammed has performed well, far beyond expectations. He has done in three and half years, what others could not do in eight years.”

“In view of the foregoing reasons, and several others too numerous to mention, we unanimously adopt and endorse him for second term of four years.We therefore call on all sons and daughters of the state at home and abroad to join hands with us to ensure the governor’s success in the forthcoming 2023 Elections”, he added.

“We want to commend him for the remarkable and exemplary way he has piloted the affairs of our dear State and expressed gratitude to him for the monumental infrastructural development evidenced in numerous road constructions across the state”.

“We also expressed full satisfaction with the prudent manner he has managed merger resources of the state culminating in the prompt payment of salaries of civil servants.We equally lauded him for his proactive approach and responses to security matters which is responsible for the peace and security of lives and prosperity being enjoyed in the State as well as inclusive leadership style, which is “unprecedented”in the history of the state, and we urge him to continue to sustain the good works”.

“We cannot but also appreciate him for always placing the interest of the state first in every policy of his administration.

In conclusion, the foregoing and many more reasons formed the bedrock of our decision together with the leadership of various minority tribes, to use this medium, to pass our vote of confidence and endorsement on His Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad for another well-deserved term of four years”, Mr Samuel said.