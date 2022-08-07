Bayelsa governor denies rift with predecessor

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stated that there is no rift between him and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, as speculated by some people.

Diri made the clarification in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, saying he had always given due respect to his predecessors, especially Dickson who handed to him.

He added that Diri’s relationship with his predecessor “is very cordial. In recent weeks, following the rise in political activities, some individuals and groups have engaged in spinning all manner of narratives, based on their own assumptions.

“It is discernible that their intention borders on mischief to create a perceived and imaginary wedge between me and my predecessor in office, Senator Seriake Dickson on one hand, and within our political family in the Peoples Democratic Party, on the other.

“Deliberately, I chose to ignore such feckless and obviously sponsored reports which are largely on the social media space and online platforms.

The governor further said, “Consistent with my character, temperament and governance ideals, I have restrained and directed my media aides from joining issues or responding to some of these spiteful reports.

“One of my responsibilities at the helm of leadership in Bayelsa State is to engender peace and to unify our people as the irreducible catalyst for good governance and development of our state.”

Diri further stated that the speculations making the rounds is an ‘exercise in futility for those trying to sow seeds of discord.”

He said: “At every opportunity, I have unfailingly acknowledged and given due respect to my predecessors, in particular the man that handed the governance baton to me. It is therefore an exercise in futility for those trying to sow seeds of discord.

“For the benefit of the doubt, I have no rift with my immediate past predecessor. Our relationship remains cordial and mutually respectful.

“I, therefore, urge our people to ignore such reports and regard them as the handiwork of mischief-makers that do not mean well for our state and its progress. My administration is on course, remains focused and cannot be distracted regardless of how much our detractors try.”