Bayo Onanuga: Bola Tinubu healthy in London, picture in circulation fake

The Director Media and Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday said the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is healthy in London, United Kingdom.

He opened up on the whereabouts of the former Lagos State governor following rumour of his failing health in some quarters due to his absence at the signing of the peace pact by all presidential candidates and their party chairmen on Thursday.

Debunking the wrong insinuation and a picture making the rounds on social media that Tinubu was sick, Onanuga in a Facebook post yesterday evening said contrary to rumours, Tinubu was in London and in perfect condition and high spirits.

”Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts, he is in London, in his house,” Onanuga said.

He further said that the presidential hopeful left the country for a “short break” in preparation for the rigorous electioneering.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

The post reads: “Here is a fake photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to me just now, another handiwork of purveyors of deep fake.

“Whoever is behind this malicious falsehood will face the judgment of God at the right time.

“The man in the photo does not look like Asiwaju, except for his baldness. The man is fatter. Tinubu is slimmer.

”Look at the frame of his glasses. It is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame.

“Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house.

”Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign.

“I saw him and spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today at about 2 pm. And he told me how his one-week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working like in Nigeria.”

He urged mischief makers to stop spreading rumours about Tinubu, “who by the grace of God and fellow Nigerians will be elected our leader next February.

“We should learn from the divine fate of the man who wished Tinubu dead.”