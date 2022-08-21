Bello Matawalle redeploys three commissioners, appoints one other

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the redeployment of three Commissioners in a minor cabinet shuffle.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, in Gusau on Sunday.

“This is to inform the general public that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has approved the redeployment of some cabinet members.

“Those affected are, Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi Masama, moves from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Education.

“Hajiya Zainab Lawal Gummi; from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

While Alhaji Lawal Abubakar, moves from the Ministry of Social and Community Development to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Gummi , a newly appointed Commissioner, has been posted to the Ministry of Social and Community Development,” the statement said.

It said that the redeployment was to take effect immediately.