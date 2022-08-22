Ben Odoh: I’ll prioritise education if elected Ebonyi governor

Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Benard Odoh, has said education would be his priority if elected governor in 2023.

He promised to lead the development and implementation of a legal and policy framework that would make education accessible and affordable in the state.

Odoh, who stated this in Abakaliki at the weekend, noted that his administration’s policies on education would focus on developing digital literacy, critical thinking, practical and hand-on learning as well as ensure that every child has equal opportunities at the basic level.

“Under my leadership as your governor, I’ll lead the development and implementation of legal and policy framework that will make basic education accessible and affordable. All Ebonyi children under 16 years of age must be in school learning.”

He also pledged to create a sustainable education and tech tourism hub that would play host to investors in new private universities frontiers, adding that the envisioned education and tech hub would provide well-planned city layout of not less than 1,000 hectares with access to high- speed internet hotshots for internet of things (IoTs) and digital learning.