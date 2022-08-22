Two All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers in the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr. Thomas Kwagh-Kudi, representing Makurdi North State Constituency and Jacob Orban of Katsina-Ala West State Constituency at the weekend defected with thousands of their supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Makurdi lawmaker was received into the PDP at the Saint Mary’s Primary School playground, North Bank Makurdi, by Governor Samuel Ortom, the National Asembly member representing Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Speaker of the State Assembly and PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, National and State Assembly members among others.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ortom said “PDP will continue to remain strong in Benue State, and it will also continue to live up to its name as a true people’s party.”

While assuring the lead decampee, Mr. Kwagh-Kudi and all the defectors of equal opportunities in the party, the Governor urged the people to “keep faith with the PDP becaue it is the party to deliver the country from the APC misrule.”

Also, Senator Suswam noted that the electoral fortunes of the PDP were brighter in the coming 2023 general elections, saying the party was better positioned for victory in the state as well as at the national level.

The House of Representatives Member for Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Benjamin Mzondu who lauded the lawmaker for dumping the APC noted that PDP was waxing stronger in the State as a result of the people-centred leadership being provided by Governor Ortom.

Leader of the defectors, Kwagh-Kudi who expressed delight that he was joining the PDP, said he would give his all and work for the victory of the party in all elections.

However, while receiving Mr. Orban of Katsina-Ala West State Constituency and his supporters at the Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala, Governor Ortom said the former APC members took a wise decision “to leave a party that has failed Nigerians in all areas.”

Senator Suswam pointed out that with the defection of the APC Assembly member who was from his constituency, the Sankera geopolitical zone comprising, Logo, Katsina Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, LGAs, had been taken over completely by the PDP.

The governorship candidate of the PDP, Titus Uba said people were running into the big umbrella of the PDP because the party had become a way of life for Benue people and Nigerians in general since it was the only party that could guarantee their safety and protection.

Earlier, leader of the defectors, Mr. Orban who said his defection from the APC to the PDP was to enable him join forces with Governor Ortom to attract development for his constituents, added that Benue belonged to the PDP and he could not remain in a party that had been rejected by the people.