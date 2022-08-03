Benue: Hoodlums raze APC chieftain’s residence

Hoodlums have razed the residence of All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in Benue south Alhaji Usmam Abubarka aka Young Alhaji in Otukpo.

Abubarka said the incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday.

He described those who carried out the act as his political opponents.

According to the 2011 Deputy governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress, the hoodlums stormed his fair-wind Avenue located in Otukpo and razed it.

He said millions were destroyed in the incident that also affected the building attached to the gate house.

The police were yet to issue a statement on the incident.

He said he has reported the incident to all the security agencies.