Bode George: Everything about Bola Tinubu ‘bundle of lies’

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a “bundle of lies.”

George said everything Tinubu attributed to himself was a “bundle of lies”.

He said Tinubu did nothing to alleviate the pains of residents of Lagos State despite serving as a governor for two terms.

Speaking last night on Channels TV, George said: “I absolutely have no qualms, no quarrel with Tinubu, but all I know is that everything he has said he was or his name is this or his school is that it’s a bundle of lies.

“I’m a bonafide Lagosian, we knew what Lagos was like, and Lagos remains the commercial nerve centre, not only in Nigeria but in the whole of West Africa. What has this fellow done to us?”

The PDP chieftain charged Tinubu to open up on the ownership of Alpa Beta company.

He said the APC presidential candidate should tell Nigerians how much the company has allegedly stolen from the Lagos State Government.

“I have asked a very simple question and none of them has been able to answer it: who owns the Alpha Beta company? How much has the Alpha Beta company stolen from the coffers of our treasury in Lagos state?

“What has he done to alleviate the pains of the people of the state?” he asked.